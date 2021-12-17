The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Covid Vaccine Project
Coordinator to fill a term, full-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response,
Effectiveness and Safety. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will work to coordinate and plan all community-based team activities, manage and provide logistical support to the community-based
researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists. The Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator will
direct the community-based researchers and community support workers in establishing community relationships and recruiting project participants.
Position Duties and Responsibilities
- Supports the project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed.
- Supports the recruitment, training and management of new team members including Community-based researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists.
- Collaborates with the community health staff to help build positive relationships and engage community participation.
- Builds relationships between local community health resources and the communities.
- Collaborates with Nursing Manager, community Leadership, and Health Leads regarding systemic challenges and barriers.
- Ensures client/family/community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines and following standards of practice and legal requirements.
Preferred Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree relevant to public health with preference for expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health.
- Previous experience in a research project that collected data and/or biological samples.
- Experience working with First Nations people and communities.
- Experience in quantitative and qualitative research methods.
- Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management.
- Knowledge of CIHR or PHAC grant management and reporting processes.
- Knowledge of website management.
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm January 12, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.