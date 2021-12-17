The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Covid Vaccine Project

Coordinator to fill a term, full-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response,

Effectiveness and Safety. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will work to coordinate and plan all community-based team activities, manage and provide logistical support to the community-based

researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists. The Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator will

direct the community-based researchers and community support workers in establishing community relationships and recruiting project participants.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Supports the project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed.

Supports the recruitment, training and management of new team members including Community-based researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists.

Collaborates with the community health staff to help build positive relationships and engage community participation.

Builds relationships between local community health resources and the communities.

Collaborates with Nursing Manager, community Leadership, and Health Leads regarding systemic challenges and barriers.

Ensures client/family/community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines and following standards of practice and legal requirements.

Preferred Qualifications