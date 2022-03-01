Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator to fill a term (to March 31, 2023), part-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety.  This position is based out of Tofino.  This position will work to coordinate and plan all community-based team activities, manage, and provide logistical support to the community-based researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists.  The Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator will direct community-based researchers and community support workers in establishing community relationships and recruiting project participants.

 

Position Duties and Responsibilities

 

  • Supports the project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed
  • Supports the recruitment, training and management of new team members including Community-based researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists
  • Collaborates with the community health staff to help build positive relationships and engage community participation
  • Builds relationships between local community health resources and the communities
  • Collaborates with Nursing Manager, community Leadership, and Health Leads regarding systemic challenges and barriers
  • Ensures client/family/community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines and following standards of practice and legal requirements

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • A Bachelor’s degree relevant to public health with preference for expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health
  • Previous experience in a research project that collected data and/or biological samples
  • Experience working with First Nations people and communities
  • Experience in quantitative and qualitative research methods
  • Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management
  • Knowledge of CIHR or PHAC grant management and reporting processes
  • Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
  • Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

 

Competitive benefit package, salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $55,000 - $72,000 (based on 37.5 hours per week).

NTC

Tofino

Apply by 1pm, March 10, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

