The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator to fill a term (to March 31, 2023), part-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety. This position is based out of Tofino. This position will work to coordinate and plan all community-based team activities, manage, and provide logistical support to the community-based researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists. The Covid Vaccine Project Coordinator will direct community-based researchers and community support workers in establishing community relationships and recruiting project participants.
Position Duties and Responsibilities
- Supports the project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed
- Supports the recruitment, training and management of new team members including Community-based researchers, community support workers, and phlebotomists
- Collaborates with the community health staff to help build positive relationships and engage community participation
- Builds relationships between local community health resources and the communities
- Collaborates with Nursing Manager, community Leadership, and Health Leads regarding systemic challenges and barriers
- Ensures client/family/community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines and following standards of practice and legal requirements
Preferred Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree relevant to public health with preference for expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health
- Previous experience in a research project that collected data and/or biological samples
- Experience working with First Nations people and communities
- Experience in quantitative and qualitative research methods
- Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management
- Knowledge of CIHR or PHAC grant management and reporting processes
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
Competitive benefit package, salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $55,000 - $72,000 (based on 37.5 hours per week).
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, March 10, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.