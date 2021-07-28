CRISIS RESPONSE PHONE OPERATORS

Successful candidates will be responsible for:

  • Supporting, assessing, monitoring and offering support /referrals to those in crisis including assisting agencies and families where needed.
  • Provide follow-up and network with appropriate resources (families/schools/referral agencies).
  • Database entry and the updating of referral agencies
  • Community networking
Candidates must have:

  • Proven ability to work under highly stressful situations
  • Human Service Certificate or proven experience in the field
  • Strong computer skills.
  • Knowledge of Aboriginal culture and history an asset.
  • Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
  • A valid drivers license and reliable vehicle.
  • Clear criminal record with vulnerable sector clearance.
  • Must successfully complete Crisis Intervention Training (provided).

Company

KUU-US CRISIS LINE SOCIETY

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Positions Available: Full Time, Part Time and On Call.

Wage: $19.56 to $23.00 per hour

 

Please email resumes to kuu-usadvocate@shaw.ca with at least three references.

