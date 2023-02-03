Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Cultural Co-ordinator to join the Human Services Team responsible for developing and implementing services and programs that contribute to the health and well being of citizens. Reporting to the Director of Human Services, the Cultural Co-ordinator is responsible for ensuring Human Services programs incorporate traditional and cultural knowledge, practices and language. The Co-ordinator works with individuals and families to support them in pursuing traditional and cultural practices as a means of prevention and healing.

This position provides opportunities to:

Foster connections to cultural knowledge to promote wellness, prevention and healing.

Develop and implement, in conjunction with elders and knowledge keepers, the cultural protocols and practices

Increase family and community identity through providing information and knowledge on the families of the Uchucklesaht Tribe and their culture, traditions language and connections

Assist in the development of the comprehensive UTG Health & Wellness Plan, focusing specifically on the cultural component of the plan.

Qualifications and Experience:

Post-secondary education; preference in area of Indigenous Studies or related Human Services diploma.

Experience researching and delivering cultural programs or related work experience within an indigenous organization or community. A combination of skills, education, and life learning specific to traditional knowledge may be considered.

Valid Driver’s license.

Familiarity with First Nations dialect, traditional healing practices, customs, values and traditions of Uchucklesaht

Interested applicants can obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).