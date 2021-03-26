The City of Port Alberni is currently acceptingapplications for the following position:
Development Planner
For more information regarding these positions, including required qualifications and how to apply please visit www.portalberni.ca/employment-opportunities
Company
City of Port Alberni
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
The closing date April 19, 2021.
