Diabetes Leader (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Services program is seeking a Full time, term Registered Nurse OR Registered Dietician to serve as the Diabetes Leader. Based out of Port Alberni, this full-time 2-year term position will provide culturally safe diabetes education, consultation and liaison to clients, caregivers, family members and other service providers for Nuu-chah-nulth members. This position requires travel to remote communities and different Regions within Nuu-chah-nulth territories along the coast of Vancouver Island. Travel is by vehicle on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter).

Responsibilities Include

Use a trauma-informed, culturally safe approach when assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating nutritional care for clients or community programs.

Apply the principles of strengths-based, patient-centric care and the First Nations’ perspectives of wellness when working with individuals and communities.

Facilitate education sessions in a group setting for individuals with diabetes and their support persons/family members and for community staff.

Contribute to the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Nuu-Chah-Nulth diabetes programming, resources, and protocols.

Act as a client advocate on individual and systemic issues including organizing and/or mobilizing community members and/or other professionals in the support of diabetes self-management.

Preferred Qualifications