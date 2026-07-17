Diabetes Leader (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Services program is seeking a Full time, term Registered Nurse OR Registered Dietician to serve as the Diabetes Leader.  Based out of Port Alberni, this full-time 2-year term position will provide culturally safe diabetes education, consultation and liaison to clients, caregivers, family members and other service providers for Nuu-chah-nulth members. This position requires travel to remote communities and different Regions within Nuu-chah-nulth territories along the coast of Vancouver Island. Travel is by vehicle on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter).  

 

Responsibilities Include 

  • Use a trauma-informed, culturally safe approach when assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating nutritional care for clients or community programs.
  • Apply the principles of strengths-based, patient-centric care and the First Nations’ perspectives of wellness when working with individuals and communities.
  • Facilitate education sessions in a group setting for individuals with diabetes and their support persons/family members and for community staff.
  • Contribute to the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Nuu-Chah-Nulth diabetes programming, resources, and protocols.
  • Act as a client advocate on individual and systemic issues including organizing and/or mobilizing community members and/or other professionals in the support of diabetes self-management.
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Preferred Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in nursing is preferred or bachelor’s degree in Dietetics
  • Current Practicing Registration with British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)or the College of Health and Care Professionals of BC (CHCPBC)
  • Registered Dietician current registration in good standing with the College of Dietitians of B.C.
  • Minimum of three (3) years of experience as a registered nurse or registered dietitian providing clinical practice support in primary care or community and/or public health or acute care, ambulatory care and/or outpatient centers
  • Current Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) certification would be considered an asset.
  • Knowledge of Nuu-chah0nulth governance, culture, traditions; or being a First nations person will be considered an asset
  • Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle.

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $78,000 - $99,500.

                 Open Until Filled

 

Apply by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

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