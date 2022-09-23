The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Services program is seeking either a Registered Dietician or a Registered Nurse (RN) who is certified as a diabetes educator (CDE) to serve as a Dietitian/Diabetes Educator. Based out of Port Alberni, this is full-time, 1-year term position that will support existing diabetes programming including both group teaching sessions and individual client counselling for Nuu-chah-nulth members on Vancouver Island.
Responsibilities Include
- Provides diabetes education individually and/or in group settings utilizing a range of learning approaches and modalities (Q & A sessions, care circles, guest speakers, etc.)
- Advocates for Nuu-chah-nulth community members affected by diabetes-related health conditions
- Coordinate activities and liaise with a variety of community partners, nurses, dietitians, physicians, and other allied health care providers
- Plans and implements diabetes care goals across the lifespan (high risk individuals, Pre-Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, etc.)
- Conducts home, telephone consults, and follow-up visits to support diabetes care
- Evaluates client results and provides culturally appropriate teaching, knowledge sharing and recommendations to clients, families, and caregivers
Preferred Qualifications
- Registered Dietician or Bachelor of Nursing, plus formal education in nutrition and dietetics plus several years of practitioner experience.
- Current registration with the College of Dietitians of BC or the College of Nursing.
- Current Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) certification would be considered an asset.
- Experience in cross-cultural education considered and knowledge of colonial history and its effects on the Indigenous population would be considered and asset.
- Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations.
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
- Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination).
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $76,000 - $97,000 annually.
Apply by 1pm October 11, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.