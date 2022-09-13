Dietitian/Diabetes Educator (Term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Services program is seeking either a Registered Dietician or a Registered Nurse (RN) who is certified as a diabetes educator (CDE) to serve as a Dietitian/Diabetes Educator. Based out of Port Alberni, this is full-time, 1-year term position that will support existing diabetes programming including both group teaching sessions and individual client counselling for Nuu-chah-nulth members on Vancouver Island.

Responsibilities Include

Provides diabetes education individually and/or in group settings utilizing a range of learning approaches and modalities (Q & A sessions, care circles, guest speakers, etc.)

Advocates for Nuu-chah-nulth community members affected by diabetes-related health conditions

Coordinate activities and liaise with a variety of community partners, nurses, dietitians, physicians, and other allied health care providers

Plans and implements diabetes care goals across the lifespan (high risk individuals, Pre-Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, etc.)

Conducts home, telephone consults, and follow-up visits to support diabetes care

Evaluates client results and provides culturally appropriate teaching, knowledge sharing and recommendations to clients, families, and caregivers

Preferred Qualifications

Registered Dietician or Bachelor of Nursing, plus formal education in nutrition and dietetics plus several years of practitioner experience.

Current registration with the College of Dietitians of BC or the College of Nursing.

Current Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) certification would be considered an asset.

Experience in cross-cultural education considered and knowledge of colonial history and its effects on the Indigenous population would be considered and asset.

Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination).

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $76,000 - $97,000 annually.