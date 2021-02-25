Salary: $54,000/year, plus benefits (Coordinator 3 classification)

Job type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week), permanent, unionized (BCGEU)

Desired start date: April 2021

Location: Anywhere in B.C.

Dogwood is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization working in the unceded Indigenous territories known as British Columbia.

Dogwood’s mission is to bring people together to transform our democracy, uphold Indigenous rights and defend the climate, land and water that sustain life in B.C.

Dogwood currently has an opening for a Digital Campaign Coordinator, reporting to the Director of Communications and Campaigns. The person in this position would:

Work with Dogwood’s staff team to build online actions, set up advertising campaigns and track engagement with Dogwood’s work online.

Use analytics to develop and manage strategies to broaden and diversify Dogwood’s base of supporters, volunteers, and donors.

Contribute to communications content like videos, blogs, and social media posts.

Work with other organizations that share common goals.

Experiment with new ways to reach people and influence decision-makers.

Contribute to decisions about tactics, strategy, operations and internal change at the organization.

Work with a stellar team of thirteen other dedicated, compassionate people.

Join the B.C. Government Employees Union, which represents Dogwood staff.

Have a flexible and rewarding work environment, including four weeks paid vacation in your first year, and health, dental and paramedical benefits.

Requirements for this position

Demonstrated experience in digital marketing, advocacy or political campaigns.

Demonstrated commitment to Dogwood’s mission and values (see below).

Legally authorized to work in Canada.

Additional experience and skills

In your application, we encourage you to highlight personal strengths, knowledge, lived experience, training or aptitudes relevant to the position, including, but not limited to:

Digital organizing. Connecting with and mobilizing people online, using digital tools and social media and online event platforms.

Issues relevant to Dogwood’s work (e.g. environmental and climate justice, social and economic justice, political activism, democratic governance, community building and empowerment).

Teaching, training or lived experience in areas of Indigenous history, rights, governance, culture, sovereignty.

Organizing or campaigning with young people or working with youth in general.

Decolonization, anti-racism or solidarity work.

Work in politics or campaigns at any level (local, school, First Nations, provincial, federal, international).

Political strategy and power analysis.

Working with others to get things done.

More about Dogwood

Dogwood is committed to becoming a workplace where people of diverse identities, backgrounds and abilities want to work and feel safe working. We encourage all qualified applicants to apply including Black, Indigenous and people of colour; people of all gender identities and abilities. Dogwood strives not to discriminate based on race, nationality, ethnicity, religion, political belief, age, gender, sexual orientation or class.

Our supporters, volunteers, donors and staff value people, the environment, justice and democracy. These shared values shape the beliefs that drive the organization:

The people who live in B.C. should have more power over government decisions than corporations, industry lobbies or wealthy elites.

The climate emergency is an urgent, overarching threat to ecosystems and communities across B.C.

Effective climate action is not possible without decolonizing our society at the same time.

The overlapping crises we face do disproportionate harm to people who are already marginalized. Dogwood’s work should contribute to fixing those injustices, not perpetuating them.

It is the responsibility of non-Indigenous people to repair colonial injustice, return stolen land and reconcile our laws with Indigenous laws and systems of government.

The provincial government will and must play a role in tackling the climate emergency and dismantling colonialism.

But the current political system is holding us back.

Organized people working in collaboration have the power to change what is possible in B.C.

Dogwood can’t succeed alone. Our organization is part of broader movements for social change and climate justice. We believe Dogwood has a unique role to play in changing the balance of power in B.C. through political organizing.

People at Dogwood share a long-term vision of a society that is democratized, decolonized and decarbonized. Where our commitments to each other and the place we live have made B.C. an inspiring example for others.