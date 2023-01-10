The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking an experienced leader to take on the role of Director of Fisheries. This full-time position is based out of Port Alberni and requires frequent travel to all Nuu-chah-nulth territories and other locations in BC.
Position Overview
The Director of Fisheries collaborates with 14 Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations to achieve a wide variety of fisheries-related goals, objectives, and strategic vision to advance the fisheries interests of Nuu-chah-nulth Nations. As a leader, the Director of Fisheries will influence the development and implementation of resource management strategies. This position is accountable for the overall management of the NTC Fisheries Program (Uu-a-thluk), including policies, technical support, field oversight, administers contracts and fisheries agreements; and reports to the NTC Executive, Directors, Ha’wiih, Nations and their members.
Required Qualifications
- PhD or Master’s degree in fishery/marine sciences or closely related field.
- 10-15 years of progressive experience in the Fish/Aquatic natural resources sector in western Canada, including program management, employee supervision, and program administration.
- Solid track record of building and maintaining relationships across a wide spectrum of participants in management and governance processes
- Practical experience in fish population and aquatic ecology assessments, stock assessment, and restoration planning and implementation
- Understanding of fisheries issues, policies and legislation affecting BC First Nations, with ability to interpret and provide strategic direction with respect to federal and provincial government initiatives
- Demonstrated ability to develop funding proposals, manage agreements and budgets, and report effectively to funders
- Knowledge of marine and coastal governance structures and approaches as these impact fisheries
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy
Competitive Benefits and Salary Range: $95,000 – $127,000 commensurate with education and experience.
Apply by 1pm January 30, 2023, by sending your cover letter,
resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org