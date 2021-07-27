Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is currently accepting applications for a full time Director of Human Services.

The Director of Human Services is responsible for the planning, development, implementation, and supervision of community support services throughout the community. He or she will provide leadership and clinical case management. This individual will also be tasked with the provision of specialized home and community-based support and prevention services for children and families, as well as the successful development of programs that promote healthy lifestyles and relationships. The Director of Human Services will provide consultant services to other community service staff and assist in the development and coordination of community development and educational services.

Qualifications:

• High School Diploma.

• Post Secondary Education in Social Work or Related Field.

• Minimum 5 years of experience in the Community Services industry.

• 5year minimum training or experience working with individuals with cognitive and/or physical challenges in a community residential setting, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

• Knowledgeable regarding disability and wellness programs, applications, including the assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation of wellness.

• A well-defined sense of diplomacy, including solid negotiation, conflict resolution, and people management skills.

• High degree of resourcefulness, flexibility, and adaptability.

• Politically and culturally sensitive.

• High level of critical and logical thinking, analysis, and/or reasoning to identify underlying principles, reasons, or facts.