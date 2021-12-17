The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Director of Research to fill a term, full-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety.

Based out of Port Alberni, this position reports to the Director of Health and works closely with the

Executive Research Director (Epidemiology) and co-investigators from our partnering institutions to oversee study development, implementation, and management of strategies and processes pertaining to the study.

The Director of Research develops and oversees a full range of research services, opportunities, and

resources. This role leads and oversees a team of skilled professionals responsible for planning, designing, testing, and implementing research procedures, and leads the development of key performance indicators (KPI’s) to measure the research performance and support evidence-based decision-making.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Working with and supporting senior leadership to determine needs and develop strategies

Develops and implements a full range of research activities, and resources

Overseeing regular internal reporting and liaising/coordinating with partner institutions to ensure NTC adherence to funding agreement reporting terms

Overseeing a team of skilled professionals through the process of gathering requirements, designing, creating, implementing, and maintaining solutions

Establishing and maintaining relationships with research institutions and with all Nuu-chah-nulth Nations

Developing and monitoring project budget within the context of the granting agency guidelines, operational demands, and resource constraints

Evaluating the efficacy and efficiency of processes, making recommendations, and implementing improvements

Preferred Qualifications