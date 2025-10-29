The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2027), full time Downtown East Side Outreach Worker to do outreach, establish relationships, conduct wellness checks with Nuu-chah-nulth people at risk and living in the East Vancouver community. Under the day-to-day supervision of the All Nations Outreach Society this outreach worker will help people struggling with addictions and will provide holistic and ongoing support to those ready to heal. This position will work occasional evenings and weekends and in some cases support Nuu-chah-nulth-aht to travel home to reconnect to families and their communities.
Responsibilities Include
- Establish ongoing, respectful and trauma-informed client relationships based on trust;
- Facilitate cultural activities such as smudging, brushing, etc. where appropriate and comfortable for the client;
- Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners (i.e., mental health services providers, employment programs and other social service agencies) in developing individualized and effective, strength-based, and culturally competent support plans;
- Provide ongoing support for treatment including follow up (i.e., reminders of appointments, transportation to pharmacies for medication);
- Liaise with other staff and resources in responding to crisis situations and mobilize community strength in response.
Preferred Qualifications
- Minimum one year of professional (ideally working with the at-risk population) or lived experience providing support to Indigenous individuals or communities experiencing barriers to wellness, ideally within the Downtown East Side (DTES);
- Required to be clean and sober, and must also be on a healing journey that includes ongoing personal self-care, healthy routine, and navigating a substance-free lifestyle (including cannabis) while working through the emotional and mental challenges of recovery;
- Overdose response training or willingness to get training;
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset;
- Having a car and possessing a BC Driver’s License considered an asset.
- $32.00 per hour with an attractive benefit package. Working 35 hours per week.
Apply by 1pm, November 12, 2025, by sending your cover letter, resume and references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Canada to be considered for this position.