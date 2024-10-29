Drug and Alcohol Counsellor

Job Category: Fulltime, Permanent

Department/Group: Health and Community Services Department #: 720

BC Rate of pay: $68,250 - $83,850

Reports To: Health Director Position Type: Salary



Position Summary:

Provides general counselling support to the Nation’s members, as well as drug and alcohol addiction

counselling and assistance during rehabilitation treatments.

Culture Commitment

The Drug & Alcohol Counsellor upholds the culture of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations by providing services that

demonstrate the worth and respect of the Nation’s members. This position strives to create a healthy and

supportive community that values and recognizes huu-piits-tulth (helping one another).



Duties and Responsibilities:

General Counselling

Provide general support and counselling to the Nation’s members to assist them in overcoming dependencies, adjusting to life, or making life changes.

Maintain ongoing counselling services with established patients, following up on their progress and well being, and revising support as needed.

Assess the mental welfare of the patients, and if necessary, inform the RCMP of any health risks for the patient or others.

Respond to emergency counselling needs within the community, including providing grief and crisis support to the Nation’s members.

Act as a patient advocate to coordinate required services or to resolve emergency problems in crisis situations. Build and maintain relationships with community resources, including health and wellness, social services, education, and law enforcement agencies.

Record case notes, maintain confidential patient records, and prepare corresponding reports.

Drug & Alcohol

Provide continual counselling support to patients and their family members during and after treatment.

Establish and develop appropriate treatment plans, based on patient assessments, analysis of interviews, and other diagnostic criteria.

Review and arrange for recommended rehabilitation plans with patients, families, and healthcare providers.

Assist patients in preparing to enter treatment, including completing paperwork and transporting patients to the treatment clinics.

Facilitate support group meetings for the Nation’s members, including Alcohol Anonymous and court-

approved Respectful Relationships (men’s group) meetings.



Qualifications:

Education, training and certificates

High School Diploma

Post-secondary degree or diploma in a counselling or psychology program

Member of the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

Work experience

3 years experience in a counselling role

Experience working with addiction

Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes

Knowledge:

o Human and group behaviour, counselling or therapy practices, rehabilitation, addiction

principles

Skills and abilities:

o Verbal and written communication skills, conflict resolution, time management, interpersonal

skills, networking

Attributes:

o Confidentiality, professional conduct, sound judgement, tactful and respectful, diplomacy,

empathy, sympathy, customer-oriented, trust, integrity

Additional assets

Preference for a qualified Aboriginal candidate



Working Environment:

Work Conditions

Works in an office setting, primarily in a stationary position for the majority of the day.

May be required to travel off-site to private residences and public third-party establishments

May be required to respond to emergency situations, regardless of time of day

Exposed to high-stress and highly sensitive situations, where volatile public may be involved.

Physical requirements

Must able to remain stationary for prolonged periods of time.

Must be able to be mobile and visit off-site locations that can only be accessed by stairs or rough, uneven ground.

Travel requirements

Required to travel by car or boat.

