Drug and Alcohol Counsellor

Job Category: Fulltime, Permanent
Department/Group: Health and Community Services Department #: 720
BC Rate of pay: $68,250 - $83,850
Reports To: Health Director Position Type: Salary
Position Summary:
Provides general counselling support to the Nation’s members, as well as drug and alcohol addiction
counselling and assistance during rehabilitation treatments.
Culture Commitment
The Drug & Alcohol Counsellor upholds the culture of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations by providing services that
demonstrate the worth and respect of the Nation’s members. This position strives to create a healthy and
supportive community that values and recognizes huu-piits-tulth (helping one another).
Duties and Responsibilities:
General Counselling
Provide general support and counselling to the Nation’s members to assist them in overcoming dependencies, adjusting to life, or making life changes.
Maintain ongoing counselling services with established patients, following up on their progress and well being, and revising support as needed.
Assess the mental welfare of the patients, and if necessary, inform the RCMP of any health risks for the patient or others.
Respond to emergency counselling needs within the community, including providing grief and crisis support to the Nation’s members.
Act as a patient advocate to coordinate required services or to resolve emergency problems in crisis situations. Build and maintain relationships with community resources, including health and wellness, social services, education, and law enforcement agencies.
Record case notes, maintain confidential patient records, and prepare corresponding reports.
Drug & Alcohol
Provide continual counselling support to patients and their family members during and after treatment.
Establish and develop appropriate treatment plans, based on patient assessments, analysis of interviews, and other diagnostic criteria.
Review and arrange for recommended rehabilitation plans with patients, families, and healthcare providers.
Assist patients in preparing to enter treatment, including completing paperwork and transporting patients to the treatment clinics.
Facilitate support group meetings for the Nation’s members, including Alcohol Anonymous and court-
approved Respectful Relationships (men’s group) meetings.
Qualifications:
Education, training and certificates
High School Diploma
Post-secondary degree or diploma in a counselling or psychology program
Member of the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors
Work experience
3 years experience in a counselling role
Experience working with addiction
Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes
Knowledge:
o Human and group behaviour, counselling or therapy practices, rehabilitation, addiction
principles
Skills and abilities:
o Verbal and written communication skills, conflict resolution, time management, interpersonal
skills, networking
Attributes:
o Confidentiality, professional conduct, sound judgement, tactful and respectful, diplomacy,
empathy, sympathy, customer-oriented, trust, integrity
Additional assets
Preference for a qualified Aboriginal candidate
Working Environment:
Work Conditions
Works in an office setting, primarily in a stationary position for the majority of the day.
May be required to travel off-site to private residences and public third-party establishments
May be required to respond to emergency situations, regardless of time of day
Exposed to high-stress and highly sensitive situations, where volatile public may be involved.
Physical requirements
Must able to remain stationary for prolonged periods of time.
Must be able to be mobile and visit off-site locations that can only be accessed by stairs or rough, uneven ground.
Travel requirements
Required to travel by car or boat.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Applications will be accepted until November 8, 2024.
Submit your resume and cover letter demonstrating how you meet these qualifications to:
Lisa Kingsley, Human Resources Manager Email: jobs@tla-o-qui-aht.org
or drop at the office in a sealed envelope at #1119 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino.