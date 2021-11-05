The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Early Childhood Educator. This is a casual/on-call position.
JOB PURPOSE
The Early Childhood Educator reports to the Daycare Program Manager and is responsible to work with 0–5-year-old children in a licensed day care facility, demonstrating an ability to contribute to a team approach, to guide and care for designated infants/children, initiating and implementing age-appropriate activities.
JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:
- Early Childhood Education or Assistant training;
- Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act;
- Emergency Child Care First Aid & CPR;
- Able to relate well and develop rapport with children, families and staff.
Company
Location
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Lizette Cartlidge, Daycare Manager
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: lcartlidge@tseshaht.com
Tseshaht First Nation is an equal opportunity employer and encourages/expects that its membership and other First Nation members will apply with job qualification. Where possible, employment opportunities and contracted services shall be offered to Tseshaht members where qualified and eligible.