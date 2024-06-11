The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Early Childhood Educator, Infant & Toddler Worker. This position is full time, Monday to Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm to care for Infants and Toddlers.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Early Childhood Educator, Daycare Worker reports to the Daycare Program Manager and is responsible to work with infants and toddlers in a licensed day care facility, demonstrating an ability to contribute to a team approach, to guide and care for designated children, initiating and implementing age-appropriate activities.

KNOWLEDEGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:

• Early Childhood Care Infant & Toddler Diploma;

• Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act;

• Emergency Child Care First Aid;

• 2 Letters of Reference;

• Able to relate well and develop rapport with children, families and staff.

Wage

$23/hour + $6/hour ECE wage enhancement