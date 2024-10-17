The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Early Childhood Educator, Infant & Toddler Worker. This position is full time, working 80 hours bi-weekly at the Tseshaht Daycare in Port Alberni, BC.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Early Childhood Educator, Daycare Worker reports to the Daycare Program Manager and is responsible to work with infants and toddlers in a licensed day care facility, demonstrating an ability to contribute to a team approach, to guide and care for designated children, initiating and implementing age-appropriate activities.



KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

-The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:

-Demonstrated experience in working with children in a childcare setting;

-Able to relate well and develop rapport with children, families and staff;

-Knowledge of BC Licensing Regulations;

-Able to follow policy and procedure for the safety and well-being of children;

-Knowledge and understanding of Tseshaht culture an asset.



QUALIFICATIONS

-The successful applicant must be able to meet the following criteria:

-Have a valid ECE Infant & Toddler Educator (ITE) Certification;

-Be able to provide a satisfactory Criminal Records check required (if hired);

-Have a current Child Care First Aid Certificate an asset or willing to obtain;

-Have a current Food Safe Certificate an asset.



WORKING CONDITIONS

-Work 8-hour shifts during daycare hours, Monday to Friday 7:30 am to 5:30 pm (40 hours per week).



Wage -$29/hour

Benefits - Eligible for employee benefits package after 3 months

Date Posted - October 17, 2024

Closing Date - October 31, 2024