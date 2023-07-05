The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for an Early Childhood Educator Substitute/On Call Daycare Support Worker. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
POSITION SUMMARY
The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Early Childhood Educator, Substitute/On Call Support Worker. On Call positions are ideally available Monday to Friday from 7:30am – 5:00pm to assist with the care for the Infant and Toddlers and the 3-5 Age Daycare.
PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
The Early Childhood Educator, On Call worker reports to the Daycare Program Manager and is responsible to work with children aged from 0-5 years of age in a licensed day care facility, demonstrating an ability to contribute to a team approach, to guide and care for designated children, initiating and implementing age-appropriate activities.
JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas: • Early Childhood Care Certificate or Early Childhood Assistant; • Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act; • Emergency Child Care First Aid; • 2 Letters of Reference; • Able to relate well and develop rapport with children, families and staff.
Job Location 5091 Tsuma-as Dr., Port Alberni, BC, V9Y 8X9
Date Posted July 5, 2023
Closing Date July 19, 2023
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to: Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Vicky White, Executive Director by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or by email: apply@tseshaht.com Tseshaht First Nation is an equal opportunity employer and encourages/expects that its membership and other First Nation members will apply with job qualification. Where possible, employment opportunities and contracted services shall be offered to Tseshaht members where qualified and eligible.