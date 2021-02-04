The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Child & Youth Department is seeking a term (maternity backfill to October 2021), full-time Early Years Outreach Worker. This position is a key resource to support families (prenatally, postnatally and with children 0 - 18) in meeting their child’s health, developmental, social and emotional goals; and, strengthening the parent’s confidence and skills in parenting. This position is based out of Tofino. The Early Years Outreach Worker will do home visits with parents to address concerns regarding child development. The position is required to travel into remote Central Region Nuu-chah-nulth Communities.
Position Responsibilities:
- Conduct home visits with parents and be a resource to address concerns regarding child development issues
- Facilitates the development and implementation of individual care plans for children that reflect the choices and priorities identified by their families
- Assists the family in planning activities in the home and community which will encourage the growth and development of the child
- Introduces the family to community resources and comprehensive services which will be of benefit to the child and family
- Provide ongoing evaluation on activities
- Work collaboratively with the community to deliver group services that promote positive child development
Preferred Qualifications:
- A related university degree, or diploma with relevant experience in a similar discipline (e.g., Early Childhood Education with experience, Nursing, or Child & Youth Care)
- Knowledge of existing historical barriers to active First Nation families and parent involvement in their child’s development
- Sensitivity to the real needs of First Nation’s families
- Able to act with tact, meet deadlines, and maintain productive working relationships
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Central Region Communities
Apply by 4 pm February 16, 2021 by sending your cover letter, three references (available to contact) and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)