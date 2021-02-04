The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Child & Youth Department is seeking a term (maternity backfill to October 2021), full-time Early Years Outreach Worker. This position is a key resource to support families (prenatally, postnatally and with children 0 - 18) in meeting their child’s health, developmental, social and emotional goals; and, strengthening the parent’s confidence and skills in parenting. This position is based out of Tofino. The Early Years Outreach Worker will do home visits with parents to address concerns regarding child development. The position is required to travel into remote Central Region Nuu-chah-nulth Communities.

Position Responsibilities:

Conduct home visits with parents and be a resource to address concerns regarding child development issues

Facilitates the development and implementation of individual care plans for children that reflect the choices and priorities identified by their families

Assists the family in planning activities in the home and community which will encourage the growth and development of the child

Introduces the family to community resources and comprehensive services which will be of benefit to the child and family

Provide ongoing evaluation on activities

Work collaboratively with the community to deliver group services that promote positive child development

Preferred Qualifications: