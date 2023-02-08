The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Child & Youth Department is seeking casual Early Years Outreach Workers (effective April 1, 2023). The position is a key resource to support families (prenatally, postnatally and with children 0 - 18) in meeting their child’s health, developmental, social, and emotional goals; and strengthening the parent’s confidence and skills in parenting. Based out of Port Alberni, the Early Years Outreach Worker will do home visits with parents to address concerns regarding child development. The position is required to travel into remote Southern Region Nuu-chah-nulth Communities.

Responsibilities Include

Conducts home visits with parents and be a resource to address concerns regarding child development issues

Facilitates the development and implementation of individual care plans for children that reflect the choices and priorities identified by their families

Assists the family in planning activities in the home and community which will encourage the growth and development of the child

Introduces the family to community resources and comprehensive services which will be of benefit to the child and family

Provides ongoing evaluation on activities

Works collaboratively with the community to deliver group services that promote positive child development

Preferred Qualifications