Position: Full-time hybrid

Proposed salary: $75,000–$105,000 annually, based on education and experience

Location: Primarily Nitinaht, with flexible onsite scheduling

About the opportunity

The Ditidaht Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) is seeking an Economic Development and Business Officer to support the economic development and business management of the Ditidaht First Nation’s existing and future business operations. The Officer will facilitate, promote and support community and economic development to secure opportunities and provide local employment.

Leadership development and succession

This position offers an intended progression to Executive Director through oversight by the existing DEDC Executive Director. The successful candidate will build leadership and management capabilities through practical experience, increasing responsibility, and collaboration with business managers, contractors and consultants. Progression to Executive Director is subject to demonstrated competency and Board approval.

Key responsibilities

• Work closely with the existing DEDC Executive Director and the Ditidaht Development Corporation’s General Manager, and work with staff on a day-to-day basis.

• Review and apply for funding; write proposals; and manage contracts, budgets, reporting requirements and auditing for all economic and business-related programs.

• Work in cooperation with band administration, Council, Boards, consultants and trainers.

• Oversee existing business operations, including but not limited to forestry and eco-tourism, and work closely with staff on rural reserve and future settlement lands.

Qualifications

• Relevant post-secondary education and a commitment to attend further related courses and workshops are required.

• Financial, economic or business experience is an asset.

• A willingness to learn and work as a team player for the betterment of the Nation is essential.

• Physical fitness is required to oversee business operations and work with staff in rural locations.

Working conditions

This is a full-time hybrid position, with work expected to take place primarily in Nitinaht. The onsite schedule will remain flexible and will be coordinated according to operational needs. Remote work is available when operationally appropriate, including when required.

Office space is provided at the Log Sort facility and the Windsurf Park Registration Office. Nightly or temporary accommodation is available when required for onsite and/or evening work.

Work may include evenings, weekends and statutory holidays. Duties may at times be carried out with little or no direct supervision.