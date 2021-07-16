EDUCATION AND CAREER OPPORTUNITY:

This exciting career opportunity will offer the successful candidate, at minimum, 5 years of employment with the District of Tofino. The District is offering a paid education opportunity in Port Alberni to complete, on a full time basis, the Early Childhood Care & Education Certificate at North Island College. The costs of tuition and housing will be paid for by the District of Tofino for the duration of the program and required practicums.

Upon successful completion of the ECE certificate program, a full-time permanent position as Childcare Worker will be available to the candidate at the Community Children’s Centre, a licensed childcare facility offering group care for children aged 30 months to school age. The minimum commitment for this opportunity is 5 years from beginning the course work in September of 2021 however the position will be permanent.

A detailed job description for the Childcare Worker position is available on the District’s website at www.tofino.ca.

This position offers a full range of competitive benefits, including a pension plan, and is subject to the terms and conditions of the collective agreement between CUPE Local 118 and the District of Tofino. The current hourly rate for a childcare worker with an ECE certificate is $22.70 plus the provincial wage enhancement of $2 per hour, soon to be $4 per hour.

Applicants interested in pursuing this career opportunity do not require any certifications, however, must meet the minimum entrance requirements for the certificate program:

• C in English 12 or equivalent

• A signed Requisite Skills and Abilities (RSA) document. The RSA document describes the requirements for practice in early childhood care and education. Prospective students need to review these and decide whether they believe they are able to meet them. The RSA document is available here.

More information about the Early Childhood Care & Education Certificate is available on the North Island College website here.