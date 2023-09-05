The Ditidaht First Nation is pleased to offer a fixed term employment opportunity for Education Assistant position within the Ditidaht Community School from September 18th 2023 – June 28th 2024. There are two openings for this position.

The Education Assistant will work up to 30 hours per week on a schedule determined by the Principal.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Prepares materials in conjunction and collaboration with the classroom Teacher to be used with the students;

Assists student(s) to participate in activities involving fine and gross motor development;

Participates in child specific training to carry out specialized activities such as Read Well program, Corrective Reading, Saxon Math program;

Assists the classroom Teacher with the delivery of programs in a multi-age classroom;

Follows yearly, monthly, weekly and daily instructional plans implemented by the Teacher;

Provides one on one support including tutoring, and reviewing classroom assignments with students;

Accompanies Teachers and students on field trips;

Marks, corrects and records student work as required;

Liaises with the Teacher when required, to report on student observations and monitoring;

Attends meetings with parents when requested by the Teacher;

Maintains confidentiality on information relating to students;

Positively influences student behavior and standards of conduct;

Supervision duties as assigned such as recess or lunch supervision;

Supports and reinforces lessons by providing supplemental one on one or group instruction with lesson review for students;

Enforces rules for behavior and procedures for maintaining order among the students for whom they are responsible and maintains effective discipline and a safe learning environment in the classroom, fieldtrips or other school-sponsored events;

Participates in school wide events including playground activities and field trips; and attends relevant training/workshops identified by the Principal to enhance program services;

Monitors areas of responsibility for opportunities for improvement and innovation and works proactively to implement these;

Attends departmental and staff meetings and events as required;

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures, and all other policies, bylaws and laws adopted by Council as well as legislated policies;

Ensures that service quality standards are maintained and consistently delivered in all areas of responsibility;

Maintains strict confidentiality and exercises sound judgment and discretion when dealing with sensitive issues;

Develops effective working relationships with students, families and co-workers by assisting in the resolution of issues and complaints and refers them to the Principal and Teacher when required;

Presents a professional, positive and helpful attitude at all times when interacting with students, families and co-workers;

Promotes a safe work place; ensures that all established safety procedures are followed;

Carries out other duties essential to the position as directed by the Principal.