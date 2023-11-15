Ehattesaht Outreach Workers

Ehattesaht/Chinehkint in Zeballos, BC is looking for two Outreach Workers to be based in Campbell River, BC. These positions will immediately begin to help reach the most at risk members, improve their access to shelter and health supports while assisting their families.
The Outreach workers will work on the complex mental health needs, persistent homelessness and addictions of individuals that are experiencing significant barriers to accessing services and supports. You will be collaborating with your team to develop and maintain at risk members individual care plans, providing ongoing monitoring and support with clients.
Job Duties:
- Conducting interviews to gather information on clients' social issues and needs to provide ongoing support
- Participate in outreach programs for community members who may experience homelessness or need help
- Providing direct services and support to clients and their families
- Helping clients set and achieve life goals
- Helping community members get access to services, including temporary housing, medical care, counselling, and legal aid
- Referring clients to agencies that can provide additional services they may require
- Guiding clients toward developing life management skills
- Helping clients on their journey to attain self-sufficiency
- Assisting clients in maintaining financial accounts or applying for financial help such as government grants and student loans
- Assisting clients with applications, resumes, and skills building
Qualifications and Essential Skills:
- Diploma in Social Work, Mental Health and Addictions, or other skills/experiences related to this position.
- OFA level 1 First Aid and CPR
- Naloxone training (or willingness to obtain)
- Class 5 license and access to a vehicle
- Familiarity with trauma informed practice and how to work in a trauma informed way
- Ability to work both independently and collaboratively with a team to support the needs of our at-risk members
- Empathetic and organized
- Have an understanding of the impact that colonial history has had on Ehattesaht children, families and culture
- Flexibility with work duties and hours
- Ability to Provide a Clear Criminal Record Check
- Willingness to travel throughout Vancouver Island
- Willingness to learn and participate in training programs
Company
Location
Contact Info
To apply submit your cover letter, wage expectation and resume to:
Ehattesaht Chinehkint
Box 59 Zeballos, BC V0P 2A0
fax: 250-761-4156
email: savannah.john@ehatis.ca
Only those short-listed will be contacted for an interview. Qualified Ehattesaht will be given preference.
Open til filled.