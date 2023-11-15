Ehattesaht Outreach Workers

Ehattesaht/Chinehkint in Zeballos, BC is looking for two Outreach Workers to be based in Campbell River, BC. These positions will immediately begin to help reach the most at risk members, improve their access to shelter and health supports while assisting their families.

The Outreach workers will work on the complex mental health needs, persistent homelessness and addictions of individuals that are experiencing significant barriers to accessing services and supports. You will be collaborating with your team to develop and maintain at risk members individual care plans, providing ongoing monitoring and support with clients.

Job Duties:

Conducting interviews to gather information on clients' social issues and needs to provide ongoing support

Participate in outreach programs for community members who may experience homelessness or need help

Providing direct services and support to clients and their families

Helping clients set and achieve life goals

Helping community members get access to services, including temporary housing, medical care, counselling, and legal aid

Referring clients to agencies that can provide additional services they may require

Guiding clients toward developing life management skills

Helping clients on their journey to attain self-sufficiency

Assisting clients in maintaining financial accounts or applying for financial help such as government grants and student loans

Assisting clients with applications, resumes, and skills building

Qualifications and Essential Skills: