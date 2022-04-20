ELDERS COORDINATOR

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the part-time Elders Coordinator position.
RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Reporting to the Community Services Manager, the Elders Coordinator is responsible for organizing and facilitating elders’ meetings, events, and program activities, and for administering the Elders Wood Program.
  • Organize at least one monthly social/and or educational event for the Elders to attend
  • Organize and facilitates the Elders’ committee meetings as needed; Creates the agenda and records the meeting minutes
  • Manages the elders’ budget and reports as required
  • Informs Elders of Membership meetings, fish/seafood distributions, and community events
  • Facilitates and arranges the registration, bookings, and travel requirements for out-ot-town events
  • Organizes yearly special events (i.e., Christmas, Elders Island luncheon, Elders Gathering Conference)
  • Prepares and submits proposals and grants for additional programs and activities
  • Works collaboratively with Tseshaht staff cost sharing lunches, meetings, and activities
  • Prepares a report for the annual AGM
  • Maintains a high level of confidentiality and uses discretion on all matters relating to the affairs of Tseshaht First Nation.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:
  • Grade 12 equivalence, Human Service Worker Certificate, or previous experience working with the elderly population
  • Valid BC driver’s license with an acceptable driver’s abstract and access to reliable transportation is required; class 4 driver’s license would be considered an asset
  • Previous experience organizing and facilitating meetings, working with small and large groups, and organizing and planning activities and events
  • Previous experience taking minutes and public speaking is required
  • Excellent interpersonal and people skills with strong communication skills, both oral and written
  • Maintains a professional appearance
  • Organized, reliable, and accountable
  • Ability to work as part of a team, independently, and with minimal supervision
  • Competent working with Microsoft Office including Outlook, Word, and Excel.

Company

Tseshaht First Nation

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

HOW TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter, resume and two (2) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Victoria White, Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: vshrimpton@tseshaht.com

CLOSING DATE: April 26, 2022

