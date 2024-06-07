Elementary Teacher (Intermediate Gr 4-7)

DETAILS

Haahuupayak School is an Independent School located on Tseshaht First Nation Reserve in the beautiful Alberni Valley. Tseshaht First Nation is one of 14 tribes in the Nuuchahnulth Territories. The school community is nestled adjacent to the city of Port Alberni, which has a population of approximately 18,000.

The school has an average student enrolment of 150 and delivers the current BC Curriculum to its Kindergarten to Grade 7 students. Students and teachers are supported by an Inclusion Support Teacher and a vibrant cultural program.

At Haahuupayak, it is our goal to provide an education that meets educational needs of today, in a manner consistent with Nuuchahnulth cultural teachings. Haahuupa means "continuous teaching with care."

At haahuupayak, children are guided to meet their potential, while gaining knowledge and appreciation of their culture.

HAAHUUPAYAK SCHOOL

POSITION DESCRIPTION

POSITION TITLE: Elementary (Grade 4-7) Teacher

REPORTING TO: Principal of haahuupayak School

POSITION SUMMARY

The teacher is responsible for providing quality education to elementary school aged children attending haahuupayak School.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES

• Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with the School policies, standards, governing regulations and procedures, as directed by the haahuupayak Society

• Maintains confidentiality on all matters relating to the affairs of haahuupayak School

• Follows BC Curriculum and BC Performance Standards to meet BC academic standards

• Prepares lesson and unit plans that meet the learning outcomes outlined in the BC curriculum

• Manages classroom to be a safe learning environment

• Maintains records of students’ academic performances utilizing a variety of informal and formal assessment tools

• Prepares student Communicating Student Learning reports and facilitates parent/teacher interviews

• Provides individual and group instruction designed to meet individual student needs and to motivate student learning.

• Cooperates in school-wide supervision of students during out-of-classroom activities

• Cooperates in team building and team work with the principal and other staff

• Maintains professional development by taking courses and participating in workshops

• Other responsibilities as assigned by the Principal

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/TRAINING/CERTIFICATION

• Bachelor of Education Degree and a member of the BC Teachers Regulation Branch: BC Ministry of Education

• Valid First Aid Certification with CPR Level B or C endorsement an asset

EXPERIENCE

• Classroom teaching, student teaching, internship, or full-time teaching experience within a public or private school system.

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

• Good communication skills (oral and written)

• Integrity (Honesty, Trustworthy, Professional etc.)

• Ability to be open-minded and tolerant

• Ability to develop and deliver BC curriculum

• Knowledge of current trends in computer technology

• Solid classroom management

• Criminal Records Check appropriate to the Employer and the position

• Current Driver’s License (not a requirement)

• Life style consistence with the duties and responsibilities of the position

• Organized with excellent planning and development skills

• Experience working within a First Nation environment