The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a highly skilled, Emergency Planning Coordinator to actively identify and respond to a variety of emergency management needs of Nuu-chah-nulth communities. Based out of Port Alberni and reporting to the Director of Capital, this term role is mobile across communities and will be responsible for developing culturally safe and sustainable emergency management (response, recovery, planning and preparedness) that will improve community safety and security. This term position runs to March 31st, 2023 (with the possibility of an extension).

Responsibilities Include

Enhance capacity development in First Nations emergency management through the development of an emergency response planning framework for organized operations during emergencies

Support First Nations in the recruitment, training and retention of emergency planning and response volunteers

Utilize the NTC ArcGIS system to develop public education material and arranges and conducts open houses to promote emergency preparedness in First Nation communities and assist in the development of neighborhood plans

Identify emergency preparedness training requirements and arrange all emergency management training, lead emergency exercises with communities, and foster table top exercises with emergency services agencies

Create and maintain strategic relationships with all stakeholders who may be involved in an emergency, such as First Nation Communities, government agencies, volunteers and media

Write proposals and grant applications to seek funding for emergency preparedness, management activities, forest fuel management and education

Preferred Qualifications

Emergency Preparedness diploma or three years related experience with the BC Emergency Management System, the Incident Command System 200, and responsibilities under the Emergency Program Act

Possess strong office and strong computer skills (MS Office). Familiarity with ESRI ArcGIS would be considered an asset

Experienced with volunteer recruitment and effective volunteer program management is an asset

Ability to work a flexible schedule including weekends and evenings, and available to be on-call and respond to emergency requests with short notice

Hold a valid Class 5 BC driver’s license and daily access to reliable insured vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $67,000.