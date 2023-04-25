The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for an Emergency Program

Coordinator. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

Tseshaht First Nation is seeking an EPC to coordinate the Emergency Management Program in accordance with TFN Vision, Principles and Values. This position reports to the Director of Membership Services and is responsible for emergency program management. This is a one-year term position, with possibility for extension based on funding availability.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

The EPC will work alongside and guide the emergency response team and the emergency management committee in planning and preparing for emergency response and recovery. Duties will include:

Possess a key role in Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and be able to lead the emergency management team in the event of an emergency.

Review and update Tseshaht Emergency Preparedness plan and other relevant plans.

Maintain communication with external partners/agencies and attend meetings and coordination calls.

Identify emergency preparedness training needs and coordinate emergency management training for emergency response team.

Coordinate regular meetings with emergency management team.

Maintain inventory of emergency management supplies.

Procure funding for emergency program needs and meet necessary related reporting requirements with funders.

Promote emergency management preparedness for community.

KNOWLEDEGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of Tseshaht First Nation culture and lands an asset.

Strong interpersonal skills and able to build and maintain relationships, communicate effectively, efficiently, and in a culturally sensitive manner with staff, managers, community, contractors, and external partners.

Demonstrated ability to act with tack and diplomacy and maintain professional standards and confidentiality.

Demonstrated organizational and time management skills for planning, implementation, and follow-up on tasks of varying complexity and importance.

Proficient in ability to use Microsoft Office programs.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

Physical ability to carry out the duties of the position.

Demonstrated leadership skills and able to foster a team approach.

Able to work a flexible schedule; evenings and weekend may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS