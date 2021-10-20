The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a full-time, term (to March 31, 2022 with the possibility of an extension) Employment Subsidy Program Coordinator. Based out of Port Alberni, this position is part of the Social Development and Nuu-chah-nulth Employment Training Program (NETP) teams. Duties include coordinating quality mentored work placements & related training opportunities for eligible Nuu-chah-nulth youth aged 18-30, women, and persons with disabilities. This position will have responsibilities with NETP and Income Assistance First Nations Youth Employment Strategy (IAFNYES) programs. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position.

Responsibilities Include

Build relationships and partnerships with local employers and community contacts.

Support clients in accessing training and mentored work placement opportunities.

Conduct regular job site visits to monitor the progress of the participant and provide on-site support.

Support participants to prepare for employment and provide one on one support to problem solve challenges such as arranging daycare and reliable transportation options.

Work closely with the Nation’s Social Development Workers (SDWs) and the NTC Pre-Employment Supports (PES) team to identify eligible participants.

Work closely with the IAFNYES Program Coordinator as well as PES & NETP Case Managers to assist with the development of training programs.

Coordinate with NETP Case Managers for program supplies, participant employment related equipment and clothing and any other program related purchases.

Coordinate transportation for participants to attend training and employment.

Prepare and submit reports adhering to the reporting requirements of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and Service Canada.

Preferred Qualifications

Post-Secondary Education (i.e., diploma) in Health, Social Sciences, Human Services, or a related field, or a combination of education/training, and a minimum of two-years direct experience in project management.

Experience/and or training in the employment/career counselling field.

Demonstrated skills in effective verbal and written communication.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions considered an asset.

Computer literate and comfortable using technology in the workplace.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $49,000 - $63,000 annually.