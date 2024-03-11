The Tseshaht First Nation (TFN) Administration Office is now accepting applications for an Employment & Training Coordinator. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

The TFN Administration Office is seeking a temporary Employment & Training Coordinator (one-year term, with the possibility of an extension). Reporting to the Community Services Manager, this position is responsible for providing information regarding employment and training to Tseshaht members, and to help identify employment goals and career planning. This position creates partnerships and collaborative opportunities with businesses, contractors and organizations that increase members’ access to employment and training.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop surveys and meet with clients to obtain employment history, education background and career goals.

Coordinate employment and skills training opportunities, support career exploration, and to help build individual training plans for members.

Work with external agencies and organizations to increase opportunities for employment and skills training programs for members.

Support members in securing funding through Indigenous Skills and Employment Training (ISET) programs, Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training (NETP), Ineo Employment Services etc.

Assist with the development of short-term proposals.

Act as a liaison between TFN Departments promoting awareness of training and employment initiatives.

Assist members with online training, assessments, resumes, job search, career counselling and work placements.

Administration

Participate in the development, review and administration of the operating procedures, policies, standards, and protocols for program areas.

Maintains client files.

Maintains high level of confidentiality and a current level of knowledge of related external regulations, labour laws, requirements, and other programs.

Complete reporting as per funding requirements.

Compliance with TFN HR Policies and Procedures

Other related duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Grade 12 or GED.

2-3 years of experience delivering employment and training services or life skills programs, preferably within a First Nation community environment.

Experience collecting data for surveys.

Combination of education and related experience.

Provide satisfactory reference checks and an acceptable criminal record check.

Must have valid BC Driver’s Licence and access to a reliable vehicle.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Ability to work with a variety of age groups and with clients with multiple barriers.

Strong knowledge of Tseshaht community, culture, heritage, history, goals for the future and genuine respect for TFN culture and protocols.

A sound understanding of employment, skills, and training programs and services for First Nations.

Excellent communication skills (oral and written).

A high level of computer skills including MS Office.

Excellent client service skills. Friendly, positive, responsive, professional, and helpful.

A high level of integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness.

Strong leadership qualities that empower members to reach their full potential.

Able to work independently with minimal day-to-day supervision as well as working within a collaborative team framework.

Working Hours

75 hours bi-weekly

Wage Range

$22.00-$25.00 per hour

Based on qualifications and experience.