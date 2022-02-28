Executive Assistant

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a professional, detailed-oriented Executive Assistant to support the NTC Executive Director, Human Resource Manager and Executive leadership team by carrying out a variety of important, confidential, and complex administrative support functions.  This position is based at the main NTC office.

 

Responsibilities will include:

 

  • Provide administrative support and assist in high level meeting coordination for: NTC Directors, NTC General Society, NTC Executive Committee, Human Resource Committee, and Management
  • Coordinate all aspects of logistical needs for meetings and engagements for the Executive team
  • Ensure meeting kit materials are compiled and kits are prepared, prepare summary and action item notes, and develop draft records of decisions for each meeting
  • Prepare draft administrative memos, letters, notices, as requested by Executive
  • Review and code incoming invoices and forward to Executive Director for approval
  • Maintain strong confidentiality on all Executive level and/or Human Resource matters of NTC

 

Essential Qualifications:

 

  • A minimum of a high school diploma/GED with 3-5 years of office administration or executive support experience
  • Certification in office administration, or related education program is an asset
  • Must be professional, possess a strong work ethic, have a mature attitude, and practices sound judgement
  • Superior time management, multi-tasking skills, ability to prioritize tasks, and able to work independently
  • Have excellent communication skills (tactful/respectful), proven ability to write and format moderately complex documents, and manage information flow skillfully
  • Proficient at technical setups for virtual meeting platforms like Zoom and MS Teams and ensuring proper invites to virtual attendees
  • Knowledge and understanding of the general meeting processes including rules of order, recording of decisions at the committee and/or political/society level
  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office programs
  • Understanding of First Nation’s governance and protocols would be considered an asset
  • Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to a vehicle for business travel, and must willing to travel for out-of-town meeting with occasional overnight stays
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
  • Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

 

Salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $50,000 - $58,000

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1:00 pm, March 7, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references        (who are available to contact) to:                        

       Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

 

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Fax: (250) 723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

 

(We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted)

Share this: