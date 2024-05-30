The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a professional, detailed-oriented Executive Assistant to support the NTC Executive Director, Human Resource Manager and Executive leadership team by carrying out a variety of important, confidential, and complex administrative support functions. This position is based out of Port Alberni.

Responsibilities will include:

•Provide administrative support and assist in high-level meeting coordination for: NTC Directors, NTC Society, NTC Executive, Human Resource Committee, and Management team.

•Coordinate all aspects of logistical needs for meetings and engagements for the NCT Executive.

•Ensure meeting kit materials are compiled and kits are prepared, prepare summary and action item notes, and develop draft records of decisions for each meeting.

•Handle technical setups for virtual meeting platforms like Zoom and MS Teams and ensuring proper invites.

•Setup Survey Monkey as needed and maintain Team’s Organizational Chart.

•Prepare draft administrative memos, letters, notices, as requested by Executive Director.

•Review and code incoming invoices and forward to Executive Director for approval.

•Maintain strong confidentiality on all Executive level and/or Human Resource matters of NTC.

Essential Qualifications:

•High School diploma or Adult Dogwood with 5+ years of office administration or executive support experience.

•Certification in office administration or related education program.

•Must be professional, possess a strong work ethic, have a mature attitude, and practices sound judgement.

•Superior time management, multi-tasking skills, ability to prioritize tasks, and able to work independently.

•Have excellent communication skills (tactful/respectful), proven ability to write and format moderately complex documents, and manage information flow skillfully.

•Knowledge and understanding of the general meeting processes including rules of order, recording of decisions at the committee and/or political/society level.

•Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office programs.

•Understanding of First Nation’s governance and protocols would be considered an asset.

•Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to a vehicle for business travel and must be willing to travel for out-of-town meeting with occasional overnight stays.

•Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range (under review) $50,000 - $58,000.