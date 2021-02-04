The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Executive Director. This is a full-time position at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week).

JOB PURPOSE

The Executive Director reports to Elected Chief and Council and is accountable to and answerable to Council, with day to day reporting to the Chief Councillor. As directed by Council, this position provides executive direction for the strategic planning, development, and operation of the administrative body, inclusive of its employees, departments, programs, and services. This position supports the Council’s governance process as the senior Administration resource, thereby assuring executive leadership and operational guidance is provided to the decisions, goals, and objectives of Council.

This position oversees the general management of Administrations programs, services, and financial operations by conducting ongoing reviews of results and by effective delegation to reporting staff, including but not limited to: Office Services, Public Works, Housing, Social Development and Health, Community Services, Membership, Daycare, Lands and Resources, Culture and Language, Fisheries and Beach keepers. This position provides leadership to Community and Project Committees and works in concert with Council to ensure due processes are in place for aligning objectives with operating budgets.

This position is accountable to support Council with the handling of public, media and government offices communications and as the designated senior management authority for the operation and compliance of all associated regulatory requirements and within the guidelines of Human resource and Departmental policies and procedures. As delegated by Council, this position acts within assigned discretionary and non-discretionary authorities, thereby ensuring that Council retains required jurisdiction of the operational and financial governance of the Nation.

This position is instrumental to ensuring the achievement of Council’s goals for the fair, transparent and responsible governance of a sustainable Community and Nation.

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:

• A post secondary degree is required with preference given to educational accreditation and other training in the fields of Business Administration, First Nation Administration, Human Resources, Community Services, Social Development, Land Use Planning and Public Works

• Additional certificates/ accreditations relevant to the management of First Nation of Municipal Office organizations, such as Strategic Planning, Project Management, Policy Development and Public Relations

• Proven 5 to 7 years of senior management work experiences, preferably acquired in community government or public work sectors

• Sound knowledge of First Nations community and membership environments and the

statutory framework that governs how First Nations organizations operate

• A comprehensive awareness and understanding of HR programs and policies; ability to

manage, direct and motivate staff and to lead by example

• Well-developed written and verbal communication skills; good analytical skills and adept

with comprehending complex political situations, legal compliance matters, budgets and

financial results

• A demonstrated ability to respectfully build relationships and develop rapport