Ahousaht, BC (Relocation/Residence in Community Preferred)

Full-Time | Permanent

Posting Open Until Filled

About Ahousaht Nation

The Ahousaht Nation is one of the largest Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, with more than 2,000 members

and traditional territories encompassing much of the stunning Clayoquot Sound on the west coast of

Vancouver Island. The community of Maaqtusiis serves as the Nation’s primary year-round village,

accessible by boat or float plane. Ahousaht continues to uphold its traditional governance system

through its Hereditary Chiefs while advancing the social, economic, cultural, and governance priorities

of its people.

Position Overview

The Ahousaht Nation is seeking an experienced and community-focused Executive Director to serve

as the senior administrative leader of the Nation. Reporting directly to Chief and Council, the Executive

Director will oversee the strategic and operational leadership of multiple departments, ensuring

programs, services, and initiatives align with Ahousaht values, priorities, and long-term goals.

This is a unique opportunity to lead meaningful work that supports community wellness, selfdetermination,

economic growth, and cultural preservation.

Key Responsibilities

Leadership & Governance

• Serve as the senior administrative liaison between Chief and Council and organizational operations.

• Implement Chief and Council directives, resolutions, and strategic priorities.

• Foster strong relationships with community members, Hereditary Chiefs, governments, partner organizations, and funding agencies.

• Promote transparent, accountable, and culturally grounded leadership.

Strategic & Operational Management

• Lead and oversee departments including:

o Administration

o CCHY - Health

o Finance

o Fisheries

o Housing

o Operations & Maintenance

o Residential School Research Project

o Social Development

o Wellness Center

• Coordinate and support Departmental Managers in achieving organizational goals.

• Lead annual operational planning and support implementation of the Nation's Strategic Plan.

• Oversee organizational policies, procedures, performance management systems, and continuous improvement initiatives.

Financial Stewardship

• Lead annual budgeting processes and monitor financial performance.

• Review financial statements and support annual audits.

• Ensure effective use of resources and accountability for funding agreements.

• Support grant applications, funding proposals, and reporting requirements.

Community & Stakeholder Relations

• Build and maintain positive relationships with federal, provincial, municipal, and Indigenous partners.

• Represent Ahousaht Nation with professionalism and integrity.

• Support community engagement and ensure services reflect community priorities and values.

Ideal Candidate

The successful candidate is a leader who is

• Of First Nation ancestry

• Registered Ahousaht Member

• Committed to strengthening community outcomes while empowering staff and leadership.

Desired Qualities

• Humble, collaborative, and team-oriented leadership style

• Strong emotional intelligence and resilience

• Exceptional organizational and problem-solving skills

• Transparent, ethical, and accountable decision-maker

• Effective communicator with strong public speaking skills

• Skilled at delegation, mentoring, and team development

• Commitment to continuous learning and professional growth

• Ability to work effectively in both boardroom and community settings.

Qualifications Required

• Degree or Certificate in Administration, Business Administration, or a related discipline,

• Minimum 4 years of senior leadership experience working with First Nations communities and Chief and Council.

• Strong understanding of governance, budgeting, financial reporting, and organizational management.

• Demonstrated experience leading complex programs, projects, and teams.

• Experience working with Indigenous governments and communities.

Experience Preferred

• Experience securing and managing grants and funding agreements.

• Knowledge of DRIPA and UNDRIP.

• Experience in all sectors related to First Nations Governance.

• Capital project management experience.

What You'll Bring

• Strong relationship-building and negotiation skills

• Experience managing diverse stakeholders and partnerships.

• Knowledge and respect for Ahousaht culture, traditions, and values

• Strategic thinking combined with strong operational execution

• Ability to inspire teams and achieve measurable results.