The Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) invites applications for the regular full-time position of Facilities Attendant. This Facilities Attendant position is available beginning August 1, 2021 and is a position within the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 517 offering a comprehensive wage of $18.40 per hour with benefits. The Facilities Attendant full job description can be found at papa-appa.ca

The ideal candidate will possess experience and sound knowledge of commercial janitorial care, maintenance of public buildings. A valid Driver’s License and vehicle are required.

The successful applicant must submit a criminal record check.