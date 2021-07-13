The Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) invites applications for the regular full-time position of Facilities Attendant. This Facilities Attendant position is available beginning August 1, 2021 and is a position within the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 517 offering a comprehensive wage of $18.40 per hour with benefits. The Facilities Attendant full job description can be found at papa-appa.ca
The ideal candidate will possess experience and sound knowledge of commercial janitorial care, maintenance of public buildings. A valid Driver’s License and vehicle are required.
The successful applicant must submit a criminal record check.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Applicants must include a Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) References no later than
12:00 p.m. on July 23, 2021:
Port Alberni Port Authority
Manager of Administration & Properties
Attention: Bianca Filipchuk
bfilipchuk@papa-appa.ca
The Port Alberni Port Authority regrets that only those selected for an interview will be
contacted. No telephone enquiries please.