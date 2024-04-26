The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs) are a progressive, forward-thinking, modern, First Nations Treaty Government. We are growing rapidly & need to add a top-notch FSSC to our team of professionals. The Family Services Support Coordinator (FSSC) is a vital part of the Family Services Team. Reporting to the Family Services Manager (FSM), the FSSC supports KCFN families in a variety of areas, but the primary focus is on advocacy and support concerning social services, health, education, and justice. He or she assists KCFN members with access to information concerning rights, identity and provides emotional and organizational support; especially during times of distress. The FSSC also works with families to prevent children going into care. Collaborating with USMA, MCFD, RCMP, medical staff, and other social services agencies is a typical part of this role.
This f/t, exciting career opportunity comes with a competitive wage, group benefits/pension, & time off to achieve work-life balance! If you’re seeking a career & want to work with a highly supportive and engaged team – we’d love to hear from you!
What you’ll do:
- Carry out the strategic direction/plans set forth by the FSM or the Director of Community Services (DCS)
- Advocate, connect with, & build relationships with KCFN families needing help/support
- Treat all community members with respect, equality, & in a polite manner
- Open & maintains lines of communication with community members/stakeholders
- Help families with administrative/organizational matters (ie application forms, documents, reports, referrals, meeting attendance/appointments, daycare, health, housing, counselling & cultural activities)
- Help family members with legal issues (ie family, criminal, estate) by sourcing out & referring to legal professionals & other subject matter experts
- Liaise/develop positive relationships with schools, colleges, universities, government depts (ie RCMP, MCFD, Island Health, USMA, FNHA, legal aid), training and development service providers (ie NVIATS, NIEFS), & various social service agencies
- Advocate/support member families where MCFD/RCMP/USMA are involved
- Conduct wellness checks when notified that an individual may be in crisis/distress
- Maintain the highest form of confidentiality concerning client matters & other sensitive issues
- Exercise a great deal of patience & manage conflict through a trauma-informed lens
- Exercise a great deal of tact and diplomacy in all situations
- Liaise with landlords/building managers to support families with tenancy issues
- Seek funding (and conduct reporting) for various program initiatives
- Help families understand the medical process/procedures & supports with medical transportation
- Sit on committees (internal and external) & may participate in various projects
- Create & maintain hardcopy/electronic filing systems
- Complete Incident Reports & follow-through on critical incidents
- Support & collaborate with others concerning public events
- Support & collaborate with Muscium Services & Warriors Program – if requested
- Collaborate with educational institutions on various initiatives/programs
- Adhere to all safe work requirements pursuant to federal and provincial occupational health and safety regulations
- Adhere to all KCFN policies, procedures, protocols (current & future)
- Adhere to all applicable federal, provincial and KCFN laws/regulations
- Other duties as assigned by management
Our ideal candidate:
- Post-secondary education in social work, counselling, human services, or psychology – strong asset
- Grade 12 Diploma - preferred
- Several years of experience working in a similar role – strong asset
- Demonstrated intermediate experience using Office 365, Google Docs, Adobe
- WHMIS, Violence & Harassment Awareness Training, Occupational First Aid Level 1 (or willing to obtain)
- Excellent advocacy & case management skills
- Basic knowledge/principles of family, criminal & estate law – strong asset
- Superb organizational, conflict resolution, decision-making skills
- Strong communicator with a warm/caring demeanor
- Familiarity with concurrent law model & BC Modern Treaties – asset
- Familiarity with Nuu-Chah-Nulth language, culture, norms, protocols & practices – asset
** This competition is open to applicants who are legally entitled to work in Canada**
CLOSING DATE & TIME: Open until filled START DATE: ASAP
STATUS: Full-time, permanent DATE POSTED: Jan 19/24
COMPENSATION: $33.00 per hr + group benefits & pension
TO APPLY: E-mail cover letter & resume to Dwayne Worthing, HR Manager, at: dwaynew@kcfirstnations.com citing “FSSC” in the subject heading of your e-mail.
In accordance with the provisions of the BC Human Rights Act preference may be given to Indigenous applicants.
We thank all those who apply, however only those shortlisted will be contacted for interviews.