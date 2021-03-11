Kackaamin Family Development Centre requires a part time Family Trauma Therapist. The Family Trauma Therapist will be working under the direction of the Clinical Supervisor. The Therapist will be working as part of a culturally-based Trauma – Informed multidisciplinary team working with individuals and their families at a residential family treatment center.
Preference will be given to individuals with the following qualifications:
- Master’s level education – Psychology, Social Work Youth and Child Care, Education, Aboriginal studies degree
- Certificate from an accredited Counselling Association
- Direct experience working with families in a counselling relationship
- Familiarity with the theories of child development, family development, lateral violence, complex trauma, attachment, assessments and the ACES study in relation to family issues.
- Extensive knowledge of Recovery and Addictions
- Knowledge of First Nation communities and socio-cultural systems and specific health needs
- To have knowledge of and willingness to actively support traditional healing practices
- Training and experience with client assessment
- Excellent communication skills
- Computer skills and proficiency with MS PowerPoint, MS Word
- Class 4 or 5 license is preferred
- Criminal record check (CRRP)
- Must be actively practicing your “Self-care” or “Personal Wellness” plan
- Continuous sobriety/abstinence
- Salary is commensurate to your qualifications
Company
Location
Contact Info
Closing: April 10, 2021
All applicants will be screened according to suitability. Only those considered for an interview will be contacted. Interested applicants please submit your resume with a cover letter and three written job related letters of reference to Executive Director Lisa Robinson lisa.r@kackaamin.org or Administrator Cheryl Guineau cheryl.g@kackaamin.org.
7830 Beaver Creek Road
Port Alberni, BC
V9Y 8N3