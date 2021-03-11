Family Trauma Therapist

Kackaamin Family Development Centre requires a part time Family Trauma Therapist.  The Family Trauma Therapist will be working under the direction of the Clinical Supervisor.  The Therapist will be working as part of a culturally-based Trauma – Informed multidisciplinary team working with individuals and their families at a residential family treatment center.

 

Preference will be given to individuals with the following qualifications:

 

  • Master’s level education – Psychology, Social Work Youth and Child Care, Education, Aboriginal studies degree
  • Certificate from an accredited Counselling Association
  • Direct experience working with families in a counselling relationship
  • Familiarity with the theories of child development, family development, lateral violence, complex trauma, attachment, assessments and the ACES study in relation to family issues.
  • Extensive knowledge of Recovery and Addictions
  • Knowledge of First Nation communities and socio-cultural systems and specific health needs
  • To have knowledge of and willingness to actively support traditional healing practices
  • Training and experience with client assessment
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Computer skills and proficiency with MS PowerPoint, MS Word
  • Class 4 or 5 license is preferred
  • Criminal record check (CRRP)
  • Must be actively practicing your “Self-care” or “Personal Wellness” plan
  • Continuous sobriety/abstinence
  • Salary is commensurate to your qualifications

 

Company

Kaackamin Family Development Centre

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Closing: April 10, 2021

All applicants will be screened according to suitability. Only those considered for an interview will be contacted. Interested applicants please submit your resume with a cover letter and three written job related letters of reference to Executive Director Lisa Robinson lisa.r@kackaamin.org or Administrator Cheryl Guineau cheryl.g@kackaamin.org.

                                                                                                                  

7830 Beaver Creek Road

Port Alberni, BC

V9Y 8N3

