Farm Labourer

Overview

Wage: $18.25 / hour

Location 1 : 6179- 248th st, Langley, BC V4W1C3

Location 2 : 24382 – 70th ave, Langley, BC V1M3K7

Dates: March – October 2027

Tasks

Clean the crops

Cut agricultural crops

Divide fresh harvested produce into marketable lots and non-marketable lots

Grade vegetables and fruits into different grades according to the size, shape, colour and volume to fetch high price in market.

Hand harvesting vegetables

Pack fruits and vegetables

Pick row and orchard crops

Plant, cultivate and irrigate crops

Sort fruits and vegetables

Tie and secure plants

Weeding

Clean work area

Harvest crops

Load, unload and transfer crates, supplies and farm produce, livestock and poultry

Operate and maintain farm machinery and equipment

Examine product for quality and its readiness for the market

Experience and specialization

Type of crops

Asparagus

Blueberries

Cauliflowers

Cucumbers

Field berries

Garlic

Raspberries

Strawberries

Sweet corn

Zucchinis

Berries

Vegetables

Additional information

Work conditions and physical capabilities

Fast-paced environment

Repetitive tasks

Handling heavy loads

Physically demanding

Standing for extended periods

Bending, crouching, kneeling

Combination of sitting, standing, walking

Farming experience an asset

Must be legally able to work in Canada.