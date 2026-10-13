Farm Labourer

Overview
Wage: $18.25 / hour
Location 1 : 6179- 248th st, Langley, BC V4W1C3
Location 2 : 24382 – 70th ave, Langley, BC V1M3K7
Dates: March – October 2027
Tasks
- Clean the crops
- Cut agricultural crops
- Divide fresh harvested produce into marketable lots and non-marketable lots
- Grade vegetables and fruits into different grades according to the size, shape, colour and volume to fetch high price in market.
- Hand harvesting vegetables
- Pack fruits and vegetables
- Pick row and orchard crops
- Plant, cultivate and irrigate crops
- Sort fruits and vegetables
- Tie and secure plants
- Weeding
- Clean work area
- Harvest crops
- Load, unload and transfer crates, supplies and farm produce, livestock and poultry
- Operate and maintain farm machinery and equipment
- Examine product for quality and its readiness for the market
- Experience and specialization
Type of crops
- Asparagus
- Blueberries
- Cauliflowers
- Cucumbers
- Field berries
- Garlic
- Raspberries
- Strawberries
- Sweet corn
- Zucchinis
- Berries
- Vegetables
Additional information
Work conditions and physical capabilities
Fast-paced environment
Repetitive tasks
Handling heavy loads
Physically demanding
Standing for extended periods
Bending, crouching, kneeling
Combination of sitting, standing, walking
Farming experience an asset
Must be legally able to work in Canada.
Company
Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery
Location
Langley, BC
Contact Info
Contact email : Krausemployment@gmail.com