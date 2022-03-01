The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a Field Epidemiologist to fill a term (to March 31, 2023), full-time position for a COVID-19 Vaccine Study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety. Based out of Port Alberni, the Field Epidemiologist works under the leadership, direction and support of the Director of Research and Executive Research Director (Epidemiology) to oversee and manage all aspects of field implementation in the study. This position will lead a team comprised of the Project Coordinator, Data Manager, Community-based Researchers, Community Support Workers, and Phlebotomists.

This position includes travel (including road, boat, and airplane) to participating Nuu-chah-nulth nations and regional urban centers for research implementation and data collection. This position will work on site wherever research is implemented and provide day-to-day oversight, direction, and leadership to the Field Implementation Teams with detailed attention to ethical principles and scientific quality assurance.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees and directs field implementation of the study by field team

Directs and oversees the work of Project Coordinator and Data Manager

Prepares study protocol documents for all aspects of research project

Oversees/conducts training of field staff in study protocols

Oversees/conducts biological sample protocols

Critically evaluates and assesses epidemiological/statistical and other scientific evidence, studies, targeted surveillance and research activities and methodologies

Prepares reports, briefings, presentations, responses to enquiries, the media, and the public

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s level training in epidemiology, public health or a related field and research experience required.

Previous experience in a research project that collected data and/or biological samples

A clear understanding of working with First Nations communities and in Indigenous peoples’ health research practices (OCAP/Chapter 9: TPS2)

Ability to clearly define information requirements, apply epidemiology principles and research methodologies, communicate protocols and findings clearly

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Experience in quantitative and qualitative research methods

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefit package, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $95,000 - $115,000.