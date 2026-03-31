Purpose & Position presentation:

The Finance Clerk provides accurate, timely clerical and administrative support to the Finance Department, with a strong focus on accounts payable processing, banking and cash handling, record-keeping, and responsive service to programme managers, staff, vendors, and (where applicable) members. This role supports sound internal controls, policy compliance, and reliable financial information for operational and reporting needs.

Core responsibilities

Accounts payable and purchasing support

• Receive, review, code and enter vendor invoices; confirm appropriate authorisations and supporting documentation, and match to purchase orders where applicable.

• Prepare payment documentation for cheque and EFT processing in accordance with MMFN policies and internal controls; maintain accurate vendor records and filing.

• Complete monthly vendor statement reconciliations; investigate and resolve discrepancies and respond to vendor inquiries in a timely, professional manner.

• Process corporate credit card transactions and staff expense claims; ensure receipts, coding and approvals are complete and compliant.

Payroll support

• Assist with payroll processing cycles by collecting timesheets, checking authorisations and coding, entering hours/allowances, and escalating discrepancies for resolution.

• Maintain payroll-related records and support routine reporting requests under the direction of the Finance Coordinator.

Banking, cash handling and receivables

• Maintain the banking filing system; prepare deposits, deliver them to the bank as required, and post related transactions.

• Manage petty cash and cash floats, including reconciliations and documentation to support audit-ready records.

• Post bank transactions (direct debits, service charges, miscellaneous receipts) and assist with bank reconciliations as assigned.

• Support basic accounts receivable administration, including receipting and documentation, as assigned.

Month-end support and general finance administration

• Support month-end close activities, including data entry, reconciliations and preparation of schedules as assigned.

• Assist managers with programme reports and supporting documents within payroll and accounts payable modules, as required.

• Maintain organised electronic and paper records in accordance with retention, confidentiality and privacy requirements.

Membership administration (as assigned)

• Maintain and update the membership database in accordance with established procedures.

• Support member communications and routine correspondence, and direct complex inquiries to the appropriate lead.

Other duties

• Provide general administrative support to the Finance Department and perform other related duties as assigned.

Education/Experience

• Post-secondary certificate or diploma in accounting, bookkeeping, business administration, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

• One to three years’ experience in an accounts payable, accounting clerk, or finance administration role.

• Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (particularly Excel) and the ability to learn and use accounting and payroll systems (e.g., Sage, QuickBooks, Payworks or similar).

• Excellent attention to detail, numeracy, organisation and time management; ability to meet deadlines and maintain accurate, audit-ready records.

• Professional discretion when handling confidential and sensitive information; strong interpersonal and customer service skills.

• Valid Class 5 driver’s licence and ability to complete banking runs (asset or required depending on assignment).

• Experience working in or with an Indigenous organisation and/or public sector environment is an asset.

What do we offer?

• Competitive wages and a professional work environment.

• Modern office setting with attractive benefits.

• A Pension Plan with 5.5% matching contributions.

• A competitive Health Benefit Plan provided by Manulife.

• 63 hours work biweekly, with every other Friday off, promoting a healthy work-life balance.

• Opportunities for training and professional development.