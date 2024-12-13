The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs) are a progressive, forward-thinking, modern, First Nations Treaty Government. The KCFN Government is growing & needs to add a new, top-notch, Finance Manager (FM) to its team of professionals. Reporting to the CFO, the FM supervises a small team of finance/accounting line staff. He or she distributes the financial resources of KCFN, is involved in budget planning, & supports the management team by offering insights & financial advice that will allow them to make the best business decisions. The FM has an analytical mind, strong business/government acumen, a keen eye for detail, & a willingness to probe further into data. This exciting career opportunity comes with a competitive salary, group benefits/pension, & time off to achieve work-life balance! If you’re seeking career growth & desire a great place to work, we’d love to hear from you!

What you’ll do:

• Supervises/leads/manages the Finance Department’s small team of finance/accounting technicians & payroll administrator

• Coordinates, assigns, and reviews the work/tasks of the finance/accounting technicians & payroll administrator

• Creates & fosters a culture of cooperation/communication across departments

• Manages conflict in a healthy way (diffuses hostile situations before they occur or escalate)

• Supports employees with various issues/problems in other KCFN Departments

• Consults & partners with HR on employee-related matters/issues (ie recruiting, onboarding, terminations, performance management, succession planning, training, professional development, pay/compensation)

• Monitors the day-to-day financial operations of KCFN (ie payroll, invoicing, and other various financial transactions)

• Prepares financial reports to senior management (monthly, quarterly as needed)

• Participates with activities or tasks associated with audits (internal or external)

• Participates in strategic data analysis, research, and modeling

• Supports with project analysis, validation of plans, and ad-hoc requests

• Creates, maintains and develops filing systems (electronic or hardcopy) to enhance efficiency

• Manages KCFN's financial accounting, monitoring, and reporting systems

• Ensures full compliance with accounting policies and regulatory requirements (ie GAAP)

• Complies with KCFN, federal, provincial, and local legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, anticipating future legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, conducting financial reports, and making suggestions on various actions to the CFO

• Protects KCFN’s operations by keeping financial information and plans confidential

• Creates and fosters a culture of safety/safe work practices consistent with applicable occupational health and safety standards/regulations

• May sit on the Joint Occupational Health & Safety Committee

• Other duties/tasks as assigned by the CFO – or his/her designate

Our ideal candidate:

• Degree in finance, accounting, business (or related field)

• Professional certification/designation (CPA or working towards) – highly desired

• History of ongoing professional development in finance/accounting – asset

• 5+ years working in a finance or accounting management role

• 5+ years of experience leading and developing teams

• Demonstrated ability to synthesize large quantities of complex data into actionable information

• Demonstrated ability/willingness to work and effectively communicate with other employees

• Excellent business judgment, analytical, and decision-making skills

• Knowledge of financial reporting and data mining tools such as SQL and Access

• Superior skills in Office 365, Adagio, Adobe, and other applicable software programs

• Project management experience (ie implementation of new accounting related software

programs) – asset

• An understanding of banking processes and financial data analysis

• An understanding of national and provincial tax regulations and compliance reporting

• Experience in managing payroll (with a focus on streamlining accounting processes)

• Strong organizational and conflict management resolution skills (with trauma informed focus)

• An understanding of the concurrent law model and BC Modern Treaties – asset

• Experience working with Indigenous organizations and an understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth

culture – asset

• Experience working in remote settings – asset

• Flexibility to pitch-in & help subordinates when needed