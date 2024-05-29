Position Overview
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Part-time Financial Controller to oversee and manage our accounting
operations. The Financial Controller, a hybrid position, will play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy, compliance,
and efficiency of our financial systems while providing strategic guidance to support the organization's financial health.
Key Responsibilities:
• Support all accounting operations, ensuring full cycle accounting processes are efficiently executed.
• Monitor the quality of financial transactions and reporting to maintain accuracy and compliance.
• Ensure strict adherence to regulatory bodies' guidelines and requirements.
• Coordinate the preparation of budgets and financial forecasts, analyzing and reporting variances.
• Facilitate month-end and year-end closing processes, ensuring accuracy and completeness.
• Prepare and publish timely, accurate, and compliant financial statements.
• Conduct thorough reviews of reports for accuracy and completeness as necessary.
• Maintain charts of accounts and prepare entries for posting to accounts.
• Develop and maintain effective relationships with Ditidaht First Nation staff and community members while providing coaching and mentorship to junior team members.
Qualifications:
• CPA designation (CAFM designation considered an asset).
• Proven experience working with full-cycle accounting processes.
• Knowledge of Sage 300 or Sage Intacct considered an asset.
• Experience working with First Nation communities or organizations preferred.
• Extensive knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Public Sector Accounting
Standards (PSAS).
• Understanding of business, accounting, management, and practice development principles.
Competitive wage based on experience and qualifications.
Apply by June 21, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references to:
Email: admin@ditidaht.ca
Ditidaht First Nation is committed to employment equity and welcomes diversity in the workplace.
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.