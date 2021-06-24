Uu-a-thluk, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Fisheries Department, is seeking an experienced Fisheries Biologist to work with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations in an exciting and challenging environment. The position supports the fisheries programs of the four Nuu-chah-nulth Nations in the NTC’s Northern Region and works with management and technical staff of federal and provincial governments and organizations. The successful applicant will assist Nuu-chah-nulth Nations to achieve objectives for increased participation in fisheries harvest and management, and improved management of fisheries resources and habitat. The position supports the development and implementation of Aboriginal rights-based fisheries flowing from the Ahousaht et al decision to increase Nuu-chah-nulth economic fisheries access as well as the Nations’ Food and Ceremonial fisheries. The assessment of salmon, shellfish and other marine resources provide opportunities for biological field work.

The NTC represents 14 Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations on the west coast of Vancouver Island. The position is based in Gold River.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Minimum requirements are a B.Sc. in Biology or Resource Management and two years’ fisheries-related experience

• Experience in fisheries stock assessment

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Sound knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and culture

• Ability to act with tact, meet deadlines, and maintain productive working relationships

• Demonstrated ability to multi-task, plan activities, and handle a heavy workload

• Boat operator experience/certifications

• A valid driver’s license and vehicle are required for this position

• Acceptable criminal record check

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $63,000 - $74,000 annually.