Uu-a-thluk (NTC Fisheries), is seeking a term full-time Fisheries Intern to assist our team in fisheries management activities. Based out of NTC’s Southern Region office in Port Alberni, the position may require travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) to Nuu-chah-nulth territories.

Job Overview

Activities will include a variety of fisheries management projects and duties, such as fisheries monitoring, assessment, and monitoring of salmon, groundfish and shellfish, data processing and writing. Uu-a-thluk staff will provide training and mentoring in relevant job skills.

Term: June 2023 for up to 13 weeks

Wage: $20.00/hour for 37.5 hours/week (13 weeks total)

Qualifications