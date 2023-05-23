Uu-a-thluk (NTC Fisheries), is seeking a term full-time Fisheries Intern to assist our team in fisheries management activities. Based out of NTC’s Southern Region office in Port Alberni, the position may require travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) to Nuu-chah-nulth territories.
Job Overview
Activities will include a variety of fisheries management projects and duties, such as fisheries monitoring, assessment, and monitoring of salmon, groundfish and shellfish, data processing and writing. Uu-a-thluk staff will provide training and mentoring in relevant job skills.
Term: June 2023 for up to 13 weeks
Wage: $20.00/hour for 37.5 hours/week (13 weeks total)
Qualifications
- Interest in a career in Fisheries or Natural Resource management.
- An understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and culture.
- Comfort in and around water, fishers and boats.
- Good physical fitness.
- The ability to travel, occasionally overnight.
- Demonstrated ability to multi-task.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Effective written and verbal communications skills.
- Computer skills such as Microsoft Office (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- A driver’s license and access to a reliable vehicle.
- Provide acceptable criminal record check.
- Between 18 and 30 years of age at the start of employment.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by: 12:00 pm (noon), June 8th, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
5001 Mission Road
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Fax: 250-723-0463
Email: alison.wale@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to Aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and fishing practices.