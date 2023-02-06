The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Fisheries Manager. This is a full-time position at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week) with some hours required outside of regular office hours.

JOB HIGHLIGHTS

Tseshaht First Nation territory is located on the beautiful West Coast of Vancouver Island and spans from the La Perouse bank off shore to Barkley Sound, the Broken Group Islands and Alberni Inlet to Port Alberni and Sproat and Great Central Lakes. A chance to work amongst these amazing places while spending time on the water and protecting Tseshaht’s hahuułi (Traditional territory) is part of the job.

Working with a truly engaged community that fish and fishing is integral to their life. Representing the community at the Area 23 harvest roundtable where true collaborative fisheries management takes place for the salmon in area 23.

JOB PURPOSE

A Fisheries Manager is required to manage Tseshaht Fisheries and Fishery programs. In consultation with other Fisheries/Fishery vested interest groups, including the TFN Council and Fisheries Committee, this position is responsible to coordinate the development and manage the operation of the TFN Fisheries Management Plan. This position also actively leads the planning and organizing of fishery programs to monitor, protect and sustain the TFN Fishery resource and habitat.

Work with commercial and community fishers to harvest and distribute high quality seafood to the community members. This position is responsible for staffing and management of Fish Days at Paper Mill Dam park on the Somass River.

In consultation with the Fisheries Committee, this position manages the annual schedule of Fisheries for Salmon, Chinook, Chum and Coho and oversees compliance with Fisheries Acts and Regulations.

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas: