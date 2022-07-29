The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking an experienced leader to take on the exciting, full-time opportunity of Fisheries Program Manager. The position oversees all aspects of the NTC Fisheries Program (Uu-a-thluk), advancing Nuu-chah-nulth interests in fisheries access, management, and employment. Based out of Port Alberni, the position requires frequent travel to all Nuu-chah-nulth territories and other locations in BC.

Job Overview: Leading an efficient and effective team within a well-established fisheries program, the Fisheries Program Manager works for the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations to achieve a wide variety of fisheries related goals and objectives. The Fisheries Program Manager coordinates Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries policy and technical support and reports to the NTC Executive, Directors, Ha’wiih, Nations and their members.

Required Qualifications

Undergraduate or graduate degree in Biology, Fisheries or Aquatic Science

Minimum ten years experience in fisheries management leadership roles

Practical experience in fish population and aquatic ecology assessments, stock assessment, and restoration planning and implementation

Understanding of fisheries issues, policies and legislation affecting BC First Nations, with ability to interpret and provide strategic direction with respect to federal and provincial government initiatives

Demonstrated ability to develop funding proposals, manage agreements and budgets, and report effectively to funders

Knowledge of marine and coastal governance structures and approaches as these impact fisheries

Solid track record of building and maintaining relationships across a wide spectrum of participants in management and governance processes

Experience working with First Nations and ability to function in a cross-cultural environment

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy

Salary range: $90,000 – $127,000, commensurate with education and experience.