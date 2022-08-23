The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking an experienced leader to take on the exciting, full-time opportunity of Fisheries Program Manager. The position oversees all aspects of the NTC Fisheries Program (Uu-a-thluk), advancing Nuu-chah-nulth interests in fisheries access, management, and employment. Based out of Port Alberni, the position requires frequent travel to all Nuu-chah-nulth territories and other locations in BC.
Job Overview: Leading an efficient and effective team within a well-established fisheries program, the Fisheries Program Manager works for the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations to achieve a wide variety of fisheries related goals and objectives. The Fisheries Program Manager coordinates Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries policy and technical support and reports to the NTC Executive, Directors, Ha’wiih, Nations and their members.
Required Qualifications
- Undergraduate or graduate degree in Biology, Fisheries or Aquatic Science
- Minimum ten years experience in fisheries management leadership roles
- Practical experience in fish population and aquatic ecology assessments, stock assessment, and restoration planning and implementation
- Understanding of fisheries issues, policies and legislation affecting BC First Nations, with ability to interpret and provide strategic direction with respect to federal and provincial government initiatives
- Demonstrated ability to develop funding proposals, manage agreements and budgets, and report effectively to funders
- Knowledge of marine and coastal governance structures and approaches as these impact fisheries
- Solid track record of building and maintaining relationships across a wide spectrum of participants in management and governance processes
- Experience working with First Nations and ability to function in a cross-cultural environment
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy
Salary range: $90,000 – $127,000, commensurate with education and experience
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by: 1:00 pm, August 31, 2022, by
sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn: Human Resource Manager
Fax: 250-723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org