The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Service (Usma FCS) is seeking an experienced, delegated Guardianship Social Worker. Based out of the Port Alberni Usma FCS office, this position will have full C- 4 guardianship caseload responsibilities. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) is required for this position depending on the caseload. In this position you will act as a legal guardian, support youth in accessing the Agreements with Young Adults program and build relationships with family and community to be part of a circle of support for Nuu-chah-nulth children and youth.

Position Responsibilities

Responsible for the care, safety, and wellbeing of children in continuing care from age 0 to 18 and 19 to 27 if they have an Adult Youth Agreement.

Facilitating care plans that ensure the safety and well-being of children, incorporating cultural and traditional experiences and learning.

Participating in community-based events with children and caregivers.

Fostering positive working relationships with the extended family, Nations, foster families and service partners.

Develops a meaningful relationship with the child in care.

Preferred Qualifications

BSW or degree in a related field with several years of progressive social work caseload experience involving First Nation families.

C-4 is required or eligible for this delegation.

Knowledge of related legislation and processing court documents and court process.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience. For information contact Kelly Edgar, Director Usma F&CS Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org