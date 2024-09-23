The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a Harm Reduction Outreach Nurse to provide an advanced level of expertise and guidance to Nuu-chah-nulth persons struggling with addictions, at risk of harm or require healing from substance use. This position will provide direct nursing support with a focus on the activity of RN/RPN prescribing of opiate agonist treatment and addressing the toxic drug crisis. This position is based out of the NTC Southern Region office (Port Alberni), and requires travel (by vehicle, gravel roads, boat, float plane and helicopter) into 14 communities.

Responsibilities Include

Provide safe, competent, and supportive nursing care to the target population, in the areas of substance use, harm reduction, trauma informed practice and safe prescribing practices.

Provide a quick response to individuals who present as “walk in” clients.

Provide ongoing support for treatment and clinical care to individuals with complex health needs related to ongoing substance use including follow up.

Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners (i.e., mental health services providers, employment programs and other social service agencies) in developing individualized and effective, strength-based, and culturally competent support plans.

Coordinates, plans, arranges, and delivers courses, workshops, and other educational sessions in communities or online to meet the individual and/or community needs.

Extensive OAT prescribing training will be provided by NCN and FNHA that includes preceptorship with physician specialized in addictions.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree with 3+ years experience as a registered nurse (RN) or registered psychiatric nurse (RPN) providing clinical practice support in primary care, community and/or public health nursing or acute care, ambulatory care and/or outpatient centres, including two (2) years of experience caring for clients with harm reduction and substance use concerns.

Current practicing registration with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

Experience working with First Nations communities and rural healthcare considered an asset.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence and daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check – vulnerable sector.

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $84,000 - $108,000