The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a casual Harm Reduction Outreach Worker (available for a variety of shifts on-call) to provide culturally based support to Nuu-chah-nulth Southern Region individuals, families, and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high-risk lifestyles. Based out of Ahousaht this position will communicate with various service providers and coordinate activities to support wellness and healing within a culturally safe framework. Hours and shifts may vary – days, evenings, or weekends to provide outreach support to Nuu-chah-nulth clients away from home as well as in community.

Responsibilities Include

Establish relationships with persons at risk and provide services directly to them as needed.

Provide information about Drugs & Alcohol, Opioids, Harm Reduction and Services available.

Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners in developing individualized and effective, strength-based, and culturally competent support plans.

Have knowledge of Addiction services.

Make referrals for urban individuals to appropriate resources.

Provide ongoing support for treatment including follow up (i.e., reminders of appointments, transportation to pharmacies for medication).

Develop and facilitate educational workshops and group discussions.

Preferred Qualifications

Diploma in mental health, human services, or addictions studies, plus 3-5 years of experience working with the at-risk population.

Knowledge of trauma-informed service practice, complex and intergenerational trauma.

Possessing a compassionate personality and ability to work under pressure is paramount.

Effective organization and time management skills, computer literate in the workplace.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s license.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Hourly wage based on education, qualifications, and experience: $30.22 – $41.21.