Harm Reduction Outreach Worker (2 Positions)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking two permanent, full-time Harm Reduction Outreach Workers to provide culturally based support to Nuu-chah-nulth Central Region individuals, families, and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high-risk lifestyles. Based out of Port Alberni this position will communicate with various service providers and coordinate activities to support wellness and healing within a culturally safe framework. This position will work evenings and weekends and provide outreach support to Nuu-chah-nulth clients away from home as well as in community.
Responsibilities Include
- Establish relationships with persons at risk and provide outreach services directly to them as needed.
- Provide information about Drugs & Alcohol, Opioids, Harm Reduction and Services available.
- Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners in developing individualized and effective, strength-based, and culturally competent support plans.
- Have knowledge of Addiction services.
- Make referrals for urban individuals to appropriate resources.
- Provide ongoing support for treatment including follow up (i.e. reminders of appointments, transportation to pharmacies for medication).
- Develop and facilitate educational workshops and group discussions.
Preferred Qualifications
- Minimum Diploma required in Human Services or Addictions, plus 3-5 years of professional experience (ideally working with the at-risk population).
- Knowledge of trauma-informed service practice, complex and intergenerational trauma.
- Possessing a compassionate personality and ability to work under pressure is paramount.
- Effective organization and time management skills, computer literate in the workplace.
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.
- Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience.
Apply by 1pm on April 17, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.